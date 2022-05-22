Cody Rhodes On His Matches With Seth Rollins Thus Far

Cody Rhodes is happy with how his matches against Seth Rollins have turned out so far in WWE. The WWE star spoke with Sports Illustrated recenntly and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On WrestleMania Backlash: “I understand that sports entertainment is the proper term in WWE, but Backlash was a wrestling card. Bell-to-bell, there were stories told in the ring, and there was competition, and there was violence. It just felt different. If me being back helps bring that identity, then good because I’m not changing. I’m going to be me.”

On his two matches with Rollins: “I was really satisfied with our two matches. It was pure wrestling. I thought that chapter was closed, but I’m looking forward to what’s next between us.”