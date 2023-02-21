Cody Rhodes on His Mic Time Getting Cut Short on WWE Raw

– In a post on his Twitter account, Cody Rhodes apologizes for losing his temper last night and his mic time getting cut short last night on WWE Raw.

Cody wrote, “Sorry the mic time got cut short and apologies for losing my temper a bit, but more importantly Ottawa…I wasn’t sure you’d be interested in the merch for The American Nightmare…boy was I wrong, thank you VERY much and next time hopefully I’ll be in action. Wonderful night.”

During last night’s show, Paul Heyman taunted Cody Rhodes, and Rhodes proclaimed he would finish his story by beating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes will challenge Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.