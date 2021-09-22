Cody Rhodes On His Role Mentoring Newer Talent in AEW, Social Media Criticism Of Him

Cody Rhodes says he’s dedicated to putting a spotlight on younger talent in AEW, and he discussed doing so in a new interview. Cody and Brandi spoke with TV Insider for a new interview promoting Rhodes to the Top, and in it Cody talked about his role in AEW, the criticism he gets on social media and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On being able to mentor newer talent: “I feel vindicated that my actual job as the executive vice president of live events and talent is being seen. It’s my job to do what others haven’t done in the past for me: When someone is deserving or ready, give them [the spotlight]. Darby, Ricky, and Jade are prime examples. It is very comforting to see because there is the misconception that I’m the booker of AEW or that I even run AEW. Here you get the opportunity to see Tony Khan as such a unique leader. I help coach segments, produce content. The number one thing that is my job no matter how much of a wrestler I am is to continue building our roster so we are going to talk about AEW not only today but 30 years from now.”

On the nature of social media and criticism toward him: “I try to reward the positive nature of social media because there is something good to it. I don’t want to get into the toxicity of it, but I do know I’m going to keep moving forward and climbing the ladder. And if that offends anyone, then you will continue to be offended. There are a lot of do-nothing types that dominate the social space. They can kiss my ass because the ladder is there for me to climb. Mediocrity loves company, which is really what social media has become. That’s why I try to highlight the positive and the good stuff you see. It’s way easier than calling it quits there.”

On being proud of his work in AEW: “There is a true moment where you’ll watch every wrestler take an extra step on the ramp and look out and take it in. That is literal proof of what we were told could not be done. The goalposts continually move. The pettiness is still on the rise, but if we are all honest and being real with one another, AEW and what Tony Khan has done with AEW is going to last. If I were to call it quits tomorrow, that is something massively special to hang my hat on. That this challenger brand, this alternative, became competition and then went from competition to be its own destination. You’ll see that moment manifest Wednesday in front of 20,000 people in the number one market in the world of New York City.