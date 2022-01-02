Cody Rhodes on How AEW Has Something for Everybody

– AEW star and TNT champion Cody Rhodes recently appeared on FITE TV’s FITE in Focus, where he discussed the AEW roster. Below are some highlights and a video of the interview (via Fightful):

Cody Rhodes on his favorite AEW PPVs: “It’s probably a really good sign that [out of] my favorite two pay-per-views, one of them I wasn’t on. That’s most recently, All Out, where Bryan Danielson joined us, Adam Cole joined us. That pay-per-view and then, of course, the original Double or Nothing. I know which pay-per-view, in my mind, I thought was the softest. I’ve never thought a pay-per-view we put out was weak by any means, especially bell-to-bell, but the original Double or Nothing, that was a feeling like no other and that energy, and what this was, and what it could be and its constant evolution since. Then to have, three years later, All Out, where big free agents — not just the surprises, but the bell-to-bell content of that show was significant. I think there’s something for everybody.”

On how AEW has something for everybody: “I know that I’m in the minority, in terms of what I like in wrestling. I like storytelling and interviews. I’ll use WrestleMania 3 as an example. I like Hogan vs. Andre. I also like Steamboat/Savage, but I still like Hogan vs. Andre more, and I love Steamboat vs. Savage, but I know there are wrestling fans, and there are people in management, who like the latter more, and that’s what I like about AEW. There really is something for everybody. You will hear all these other luminary wrestling figures tell you that you can’t do that/you’ve got to have one singular focus and I think that’s just BS. We don’t have one [one-dimensional] wrestler on the roster. It’s a very diverse palate. The table has a lot of different dishes on it and I think that’s really good for fans.”