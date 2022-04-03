Cody Rhodes on Not Wanting Another Management Job in Wrestling Again, His Father’s Connection to WWE PC

– Newly returned WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes spoke to reporters today in a media scrum following his glorious homecoming last night at WrestleMania 38: Night 1. During the scrum, Cody Rhodes noted that he doesn’t think he ever wants another management job in wrestling again. In 2019, Cody Rhodes signed with AEW as not just a wrestler, but as an Executive Vice President, signing up as one of the founders of the company. Below are some highlights (per WrestlingInc.com):

Cody Rhodes on his plans to never have a management job in wrestling again: “Never say never, just general. Because in six years if we are having this conversation again I could be completely going back on what I said. I don’t think I want a management job in wrestling ever again. I don’t think I was mature enough for it. And I tried. Eddie (Kingston) and Ricky (Starks), you mentioned them both, all I did was put them out there. Seth did the same thing for me last night, he put me out there. Tony Khan was the one who said, ‘yes,’ because I had said, ‘We don’t have to hire everybody from the open challenge,’ but we basically did.”

On the WWE performance Center and its connection to his late father Dusty Rhodes: “If I never walk into the Performance Center I would be happy. It’s just a little too hard for me. That’s where his office was, his boots are there, it’s just a little too hard for me. And also, when I graduated OVW, my dad told me, ‘never go back, you’re done, never go back.’ Because you can learn wrestling moves all day long at a wrestling school, no knocking on that. You can learn flips, dives, all these moves that are needed today. The ‘high-tech stuff,’ as Arn Anderson likes to call it.”

Cody on the importance of working in front of live crowds: “But the only way you really get the flow and the connection is working in front of crowds, and that you don’t really have the ability. You can get your students to be a crowd, but it’s not really the same. I am game, as the press release stated, I am fully all in and committed to it. So where I go, they’ll send me where I go. But I will try and stay clear of any management roles, anything like that ever. I am a wrestler. A superstar, and that’s probably what’s best for me.”

Following his win at WrestleMania 38, Cody announced that he’s signed to a multi-year deal with WWE.