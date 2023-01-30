Cody Rhodes On Pointing at the Wrestlemania Sign, Teases New Merchandise

During the post-show press conference after the Royal Rumble (via Wrestling Inc), Cody Rhodes spoke about winning the men’s Rumble match and how cool it was to point at the Wrestlemania sign. He also teased new merchandise related to his torn pectoral injury last year. Here are highlights:

On new merchandise that’s on the way: “I went out and I was in there with an unbelievable wrestler in Seth Rollins, an unbelievable Superstar. I’m glad people like it [the match with Rollins]. Please don’t get irritated with the amount of merchandise that’s going to come out around that pec, ’cause by god, y’all … if you thought my AEW figures were bad, whew, we’re buckling up. It’s really cool, but I hope people don’t get too annoyed with it. I’ve never watched it back [his match with Rollins], I never will watch it back.”

On pointing at the Wrestlemania sign: “It’s not just pointing at a sign when you win the Royal Rumble, it’s pointing at a sign and saying in 60-something days, at the biggest WrestleMania ever, you have the potential chance to go on last under the brightest lights, on the grandest stage. A ticket that no one in my family has punched, and I got to punch it.”