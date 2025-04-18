Cody Rhodes Weighs In On Possible Acting Career, Says He Can Do It And Wrestle

Cody Rhodes loves his work in WWE, but he says he could split his time between that and acting. Rhodes is set to appear in the Naked Gun revival and has done some other acting over his career, something he was asked about in an interview with TODAY. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On a possible Hollywood career: “So many wrestlers will answer this and say, ‘No, never. I’m always going to be wrestling. I love it so much.’ I do. I love wrestling and it’s all I’ve ever done. I grew up in wrestling, but for me, I really am looking forward to what it’s like to tell stories not just in the ring. For me, absolutely.”

On the potential to do both: “Yeah, today in WWE, you can come and go as you please. Roman Reigns, as good as he is, he only shows up ten times a year anyway. No shade.”