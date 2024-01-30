Cody Rhodes Reflects On Raw Segment With CM Punk: ‘It’s Very Real’

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk’s WWE Raw segment from last week had a lot of buzz around it, and Rhodes recently reflected on the promo. The two faced off on the mic in a segment that saw both men get personal with each other, and Rhodes was asked about the back and forth in an interview with Adrian Hernandez before Saturday’s Royal Rumble.

“One of the things I really like about it is, it’s very real,” Rhodes said (per Fightful). “My whole run since I’ve come back to WWE has been real. That’s the story I wanted to tell since I was eight years old. Last year at WrestleMania 39, didn’t get to finish it, trying to close the loop on it and finish it. My departure and going out and doing all those things that Punk had really inspired, Punk really did inspire them.”

He continued, “But to be able to do them, and then when he comes back, there’s a natural bit of, I don’t know if there’s jealousy or tension. I feel like if you asked us both on our most honest day, are we jealous of each other, I might be a little jealous of him, and maybe he’s a little jealous of me. We just had very unique paths. We wanted to be the best, and that right now is really indicative of the whole [roster]. That was a very nice and real moment.”

Rhodes won the men’s Royal Rumble, last eliminating Punk.