Cody Rhodes on the Fan Reaction to Arn Anderson’s ‘Glock’ Promo, AEW Avoiding Cancel Culture

– Speaking to After Hours with Defo & Lubie this week, AEW star Cody Rhodes discussed cancel culture and Arn Anderson. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Cody Rhodes on how AEW avoids cancel culture: “How do we do it? I don’t know it’s such a sensitive time and comedy, stand-up comedy, is probably more targeted than pro wrestling. Pro wrestling live interviews, we’ve had to be more accountable and take a look at it. Those who are going to push the envelope do it under the absolute idea that what you’re seeing on television is a character that I am. Don’t judge that in a civilian setting. For people to understand that, which our fanbase does, there haven’t been these big calls to cancel.”

On the Arn Anderson “glock” promo: “Arn Anderson started talking about a glock on television and simulated with his hand putting a glock to my head. I’m positive that nobody would have been able to get away with that from my generation, but Arn, there’s such a charm to this retired coach of mine just telling me he’s going to shoot me on television. It was definitely pushing the envelope, but they were able to make a joke of it and move forward. Our fans aren’t rallying behind the idea of holding everybody accountable for things within a television show”