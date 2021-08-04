Cody Rhodes on the Jericho vs. Gage Deathmatch, Nearly Working One With Matt Tremont

– During this week’s AEW Dynamite Homecoming media conference call, EVP and wrestler Cody Rhodes discussed the deathmatch between Chris Jericho and Nick Gage on last week’s episode. Rhodes also discussed how he considered working a deathmatch once with Matt Tremont before joining AEW. Below is an excerpt from Cody Rhodes (via Fightful):

“The match was as advertised. Chris Jericho and Nick Gage were very clear about a deathmatch and what you were going to get. I, before AEW was a thing, considered doing a deathmatch with Matt Tremont. I had heavily considered it, but never pulled the trigger on it. Does it have a place on television? Well, we were the number one show on cable and that’s a huge honor. Three weeks in a row, we were number one on cable. Yes, it does have a place. I don’t think it’s something you’ll see often, that’s just my opinion. It’s important to balance the show out. Sure, there was a deathmatch, but there are wrestlers who present more of a family aspect in what they do and geared towards children. That’s what makes a wonderful buffet of wrestling. There’s a place for (deathmatch wrestling), but I don’t think it’s something you’ll see often on our product. Kudos to those guys for putting themselves through that and having a great main event.”

Matt Tremont is another wrestler known for his deathmatches. He retired from wrestling last year.