– During a recent interview with Kevin Kellam for Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge, Cody Rhodes discussed what it’s like to be headlining WrestleMania 39 and the love he’s been getting from his peers. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Cody Rhodes on the love he’s been getting from his peers: “I will say that it’s been very — the graphic, the poster came out WrestleMania the other day, and the amount of text I got from people in the industry that I worked with a ton of times, but also the people I worked with just maybe one time, the amount of love that was given was really — obviously, I’m a sentimental guy, is very touching, but also really put a level of responsibility on me.”

On how he still has to execute his gameplan at WrestleMania: “It’s great to hear someone say, ‘He’s the right guy to face the guy,’ but, for me personally, I have to go out and execute. I have to go out and deliver. It can’t just be a pipe dream. It can’t just be hope. It has to be hope and execution, and that’s where I’m at. So I’ve tried not to get too high on the love that I’m getting from my peers in the business or get too down on any criticism that I might be getting as well just because none of it matters unless you go out there and execute and give them something to really just love and cherish. WrestleMania being the biggest thing we do, that’s what I aim to do.”

At WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock and WWE Network. It will be held at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium on April 1-2.