– During his interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani this week, Cody Rhodes detailed the meeting he had with Vince McMahon last year that led to him signing with WWE for his return and a match with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Cody Rhodes on Vince McMahon flying out to meet him: “My sister said it best, ‘Be careful what you wish for,’ because that meeting was what I wished for. Just the idea of wrestling Seth. That’s all it was, ‘Would you wrestle Seth Rollins at WrestleMania?”

On the match with Rollins at WrestleMania being the only thing Vince McMahon promised him: “One text later and the next day, that’s what happened, and it was just that. Just the idea that ‘You’ll wrestle Seth Rollins at WrestleMania.’ I think other people think there was other promises, [but] there weren’t. It was just that because I didn’t need any other promises.”