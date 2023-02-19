– In an interview with Cheap Heat, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com)

Cody Rhodes on how he views WWE and AEW: “I almost look at it like different forms of education whereas WWE is the biggest, the best. I hope you don’t have to argue that with many people. It’s absolutely good for the industry to have these options because sometimes critics of what we do think, ‘Oh this is who this person is. Oh he’s Stardust, he’s always Stardust. Oh he’s “Dashing” Cody Rhodes, he’s always this.’ Gosh, no. Really, you don’t finish where you start. It’s all about learning.”

On there not being a war between AEW and WWE: “I definitely hit some speed bumps and tripped quite a bit in my final year away, but coming back without all of that I wouldn’t have been I feel like as complete as I am now, but it’s absolutely nice to have those options. … Again, there’s no war. No war, and especially amongst locker rooms. If you’re putting your boots on, girls and boys, we’re bonded. We’re brothers and we’re sisters. There’s no war.”