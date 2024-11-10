Cody Rhodes Reflects On Working With Seth Rollins, John Cena’s Audience Reactions

Cody Rhodes recently weighed in on his work with Seth Rollins and John Cena’s split reaction from WWE audiences. Rhodes was a guest on the Flagrant Podcast and during the conversation he weighed in on the topic; you can see highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On working with Rollins: “The first time you hit somebody, you hit each other square in the face, like, ‘Oof.’ Buddy, how are we doing this on a regular basis? When you are in there with someone as good as him, then you have the best dancing partner on earth. You can feel where they want to go.”

On John Cena’s famously mixed audience reactions: “I would never be mad if I started to hear the boos. Things would have to change a little bit, you’d have to pivot. But my model in the industry and a guy I drove around for a few years, god bless him, one of the best locker room leaders the company ever had was John Cena. He had a really unique thing with the audience where half the people were there to see him win and the other half were there to see him lose and that still means they’re all here for John. He told me once, he goes, ‘If they’re chanting, “Let’s go Cena, Cena sucks,” well I feel bad for the other guy in the ring with me.'”