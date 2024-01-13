Cody Rhodes To Open Next Week’s WWE Raw

Cody Rhodes is set to kick off next week’s episode of WWE Raw. It was announced during tonight’s episode of Smackdown that Rhodes will open Monday’s episode.

You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs live on USA Network:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal

* R-Truth & The Miz vs. Damian Priest & Finn Balor

* DIY vs. JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio

* Gunther makes his return

* Cody Rhodes opens the show