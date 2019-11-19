Cody Rhodes Reportedly Now Owns the Name and Trademark for Dusty Rhodes

– As previously reported, AEW wrestler and executive Cody Rhodes filed a number of wrestling-themed trademarks this year, including some old WCW event names such as Battle Bowl, Bash at the Beach, and Bunkhouse Stampede. AEW will be using the Bash at the Beach name for an upcoming episode of Dynamite in Miami, Florida on January 15. During today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed another significant trademark Cody Rhodes now currently owns. According to Meltzer, Cody also has the trademark for his father’s ring name, late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes (nee Virgil Riley Runnels Jr.).

Meltzer added that Cody had wanted to write a book about his father Dusty when he initially quit his job at WWE. He speculated that Cody likely will write the book someday, but Cody is probably too busy to sit down and write a book at the moment. Meltzer continued that when Cody originally wanted to write a book about his father, he couldn’t because WWE still owned the name and trademark for Dusty Rhodes at the time. However, now that Cody owns the name and trademark for the name, he can do whatever he wants with it, including writing a book or a movie.