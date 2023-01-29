Cody Rhodes on His Past Frustrations With His Spot on the Card in WWE

– 2023 men’s Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes spoke to Ariel Helwani with BT Sport backstage at the WWE after winning the Rumble match. Rhodes explained a tweet made by his wife, Brandi Rhodes, after he won the match. The tweet was referring to Cody’s frustrations when he was in WWE before he left the company some years ago and started AEW, and his frustration with his place on the card. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Cody Rhodes on being upset about a bus that was in front of him with the faces of John Cena and The Rock: “For whatever reason, I was drinking Yoohoo, and it had been in front of me for about a year, and I get it, it’s Cena, it’s Rock, but I was getting so close and getting knocked back down and I took the Yoohoo bottle and I threw it against the side of the bus and I told [Brandi] ‘I just can’t do this. I can’t be number 25 on the call sheet, I can’t even be 1b, man. I want to play quarterback.’

His apology for throwing a Yoohoo bottle at The Rock’s face: “Maybe I had some things when I left that I was right about, but there was a lot I wasn’t right about. … But yeah, I threw a Yoohoo bottle against The Rock’s face. Poor Rock, I’m so sorry.”

Cody on how he was frustrated because he wanted to be in the top spot as well: “These guys, they’re on top and on top and on top, and they’re on top for a reason. I just wanted to be in that spot and it took me some time to get even close to it.”

With the win, Cody will now go on to challenge the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39, who is currently Roman Reigns.