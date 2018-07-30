Various News: Cody Rhodes Pays For A Fan’s Expenses At All In, Video of Tyler Breeze vs. Adam Cole From NXT Live Event, The Bella Twins Reflect On Nikki’s Relationship With John Cena

– A fan reached out to Cody Rhodes expressing his disappointment after initially buying a ticket to All In, noting he would not be able to attend the event. Cody took care of him…

@CodyRhodes I bought a ticket to All In. From the way things are looking, I'm not gonna have enough funds for travel or hotel. It's literally devastating. But I'm still glad I got the ticket, cause it helps you guys. Take it easy man and have 1 hell of a show. — Josh O'Neill (@The_Axem_Ranger) July 30, 2018

What’s your budget to get there & your PayPal? https://t.co/swYtSsO441 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 30, 2018

Sent you a lil’ something. Enjoy yourself. Me & @MattJackson13 @NickJacksonYB w/the whole crew involved intend to make this count. No wrestling fan should miss it. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 30, 2018

– On last night’s Total Bellas season finale, Nikki and Brie Bella candidly discuss life, love, and relationships while on the beach in San Diego…

– Here is video of Tyler Breeze vs. Adam Cole from one of the weekend NXT live events…