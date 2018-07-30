Quantcast

 

Various News: Cody Rhodes Pays For A Fan’s Expenses At All In, Video of Tyler Breeze vs. Adam Cole From NXT Live Event, The Bella Twins Reflect On Nikki’s Relationship With John Cena

July 30, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Cody Rhodes NJPW

– A fan reached out to Cody Rhodes expressing his disappointment after initially buying a ticket to All In, noting he would not be able to attend the event. Cody took care of him…

– On last night’s Total Bellas season finale, Nikki and Brie Bella candidly discuss life, love, and relationships while on the beach in San Diego…

– Here is video of Tyler Breeze vs. Adam Cole from one of the weekend NXT live events…

