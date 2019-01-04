Various News: Cody Rhodes Takes Photo With Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega Before WK 13, Ric Flair Shares His New Year’s Resolution, and Anniversary of Bret Hart’s WWE Return

– Ahead of NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 13 event earlier today in Tokyo, Cody Rhodes shared a photo he took with Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega before the event. you can check out the photo and message Cody shared on Instagram below.

2 guys I’ve learned a lot from, 2 of my favorite people. The IWGP Heavyweight Champion, The IWGP United States Champion, The IWGP Intercontinental Champion #njwk13

All three men lost their respective matches at today’s event. Cody Rhodes lost the IWGP US title to Juice Robinson. Chris Jericho lost the IWGP Intercontinental title to Tetsuya Naito. Kenny Omega lost the IWGP heavyweight title to Hiroshi Tanahashi.

– On January 1, Ric Flair shared a new video on his YouTube channel on his New Year’s resolution for 2019. According to Flair, his 2019 resolution is to hit the gym and “be like The Rock.” You can check out the video he shared below.

– Today marks the anniversary of Hall of Famer Bret Hart’s return to the WWE. Hart returned to TV and “buried the hatchet” with Shawn Michaels over the Montreal Screwjob at Survivor Series 1997. He then started a feud with Vince McMahon heading into WrestleMania that year.