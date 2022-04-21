Cody Rhodes On Whether There Plans For Him To Return Before WWE WrestleMania 38, Backstage Interaction With Triple H

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Cody Rhodes discussed whether there were plans to return before WrestleMania 38, his backstage interaction with Triple H, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Cody Rhodes on whether there were plans to return before WrestleMania 38: “As far as my understanding goes, the plan was always WrestleMania. Nothing [else] was ever considered. At one point, I saw people talking about [debuting in] Jacksonville [on Raw] and that was a no. Again, it’s not about leaving, it was about returning and the place to do it was at the Showcase of the Immortals on the biggest stage there is in what we do. Undisputed, that is WrestleMania. And there was a lot of synergy and love over the fact that it was Dallas, Texas, and that was where I had my last WrestleMania with the ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship. So, there was just a lot of synergy and love. It felt like one of my hometowns, so all the synergy was there. And to be on the same card with Steve [Austin] – Kevin Owens, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair.”

On his backstage interaction with Triple H: “In the media scrum, I didn’t really say what that interaction was like because I think that interaction to him may just be normal. Here he is, upper management, one of the greatest of all time, going through a lot himself. Maybe just talking to me was another Tuesday. For me, it wasn’t. It was different because he is one of my favorites – you have your Sting, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H. I really did model a great portion of what I was doing after how he had modeled a lot of “The Game” brand. But also too, I was very, very angry. That anger remains as far as how we saw each other, how he saw me, and what I wanted to do. I wanted to channel that anger differently. It was just a really touching moment. I didn’t tell anybody what he said, and I won’t. But it was a touching moment.”

