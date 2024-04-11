wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Featured On Poster For WWE Backlash France

April 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Backlash France Cody Rhodes Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Triple H revealed the poster for WWE Backlash France, with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes featured. The event happens on May 4 at Décines-Charpieu, Lyon Metropolis, France.

