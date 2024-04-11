Cody Rhodes Featured On Poster For WWE Backlash France

In a post on Twitter, Triple H revealed the poster for WWE Backlash France, with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes featured. The event happens on May 4 at Décines-Charpieu, Lyon Metropolis, France.

A new era for a new champion… and next month, the @WWEUniverse in France helps usher it in. #WWEBacklash France streams LIVE from @LDLC_Arena on May 4, at a special start time of 1pm ET @peacock @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/SBFfg9fgMV — Triple H (@TripleH) April 11, 2024