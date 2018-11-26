wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Praises Brandi’s Effort & Improvement In The Ring
November 26, 2018 | Posted by
Cody & Brandi Rhodes are currently in Australia for World Series Wrestling, and while Cody is sidelined, it’s given him a chance to watch & praise his wife’s work.
Sitting backstage getting to watch @TheBrandiRhodes compete & she’s just snuck up on me. All the extra sessions, all the reps…she’s just improved so much! Understandably being in her position, the bar is high & she’s subject to a ton of bullshit. She does the work & I love her! pic.twitter.com/kWrYHVGHwO
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 26, 2018
This is everything. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/wUZRQ5lUjz
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) November 26, 2018