Cody Rhodes Praises the Mindset Of WWE’s New Recruits

Cody Rhodes appreciates the mindsets that WWE’s new recruits are bringing to their work. WWE has been bringing on talents through their NIL program in the past several years with stars like Bron Breakker, Tiffany Stratton and more signed through the program. Rhodes spoke about the program during his conversation with Gabby LaSpisa on Gabby AF, noting that their attitude is reaping benefits in their work.

“I love the athletes that we pick up because they are, sometimes, the ones that are just there to do a job,” Rhodes said (per Fightful). “They have an athlete mindset of, ‘I have to do all the work.’ They have it ingrained him them. Tiffany Stratton is a great example of this gymnast turned sports entertainer. You can see it’s in her blood, she wants it. If that can happen on a regular basis. Like Jacob (Henry), he’s such a super athlete. To want to do this, that can be beneficial to the wrestling business.”

He continued, “We can all throw a superkick, but not everybody can squat 600 pounds and pick the Big Show up over their heads like John Cena used to do. I’m putting that all on Jacob as he goes. It’s good to have athletes on that level. I love having artists and art minded people, but I also love the combination of real, true and blue athletes as well.”