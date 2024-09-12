Cody Rhodes Praises Triple H’s Instincts, Talks WWE’s Success Under Him

Cody Rhodes is a believer in Triple H and praised him in a new ESPN feature. ESPN named the WWE CCO as the fifth most influential person in boxing, MMA and wrestling and the article contains quotes by Rhodes, as you can see below:

On Triple H’s use of his instincts as CCO: “Triple H in the ring had world-champion instincts long before he ever was one. He applies those instincts expertly today as chief content officer. He was also amongst a handful of players ahead of the curve in terms of evolving the sport which he showcased with the NXT black-and-gold era.”

On WWE’s success under Triple H: “When the moment came for him to take over with Nick Khan and lead the ship creatively, he helped guide WWE to massive television ratings and social engagement increases. I take the field for him with immense pride.”