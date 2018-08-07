Various News: Cody Rhodes Promises to Make All In Matter, New WWE Network Collections Coming in September, Pics From Ronda Rousey’s First Raw Match

– Following yesterday’s broadcast announcement for All In, Cody Rhodes posted the following, stating that they will make the show matter…

🎼there’s something happening here, what it is ain’t exactly clear🎼 This went from being an outlaw live event to a 4 day destination w/a tv partner like WGN America that reaches 77 million homes. I can’t define what this is anymore We will do the work. We will make this matter pic.twitter.com/hRw0v9PNbk — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 6, 2018

– The WWE Network will premiere new Collections on Stephanie McMahon and The Hardys in September.

– Ronda Rousey made her WWE Raw debut on last night’s show. Here are some images from the match…