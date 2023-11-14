Cody Rhodes Cuts Promo After Raw Ends, Says He & Jey Uso ‘Have Friends Too’

Drew McIntyre may have allied with the Judgment Day on Raw, but Cody Rhodes said after the show that he and Jey Uso have friends too. As noted, McIntyre turned heel and cost Rhodes and Uso their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match in the main event of Raw. Cody cut a promo after Raw went off the air and teased a “spoiler alert” about having a friend of their own who will be showing up.

“That’s not how I wanted to end the night, I’m sorry about that,” Rhodes said (per Fightful). “But let’s hear it for Main Event Jey Uso. Looks like they got friends, right? Well spoiler alert, Jey Uso and I have friends too.”

Rhodes and Uso are set to team with Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins against The Judgment Day at Survivor Series in WarGames, with Rhodes’ team down a member.