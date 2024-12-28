Cody Rhodes Cuts Promo For Crowd After WWE Smackdown

Cody Rhodes spoke to the crowd following this week’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that following the conclusion of Friday’s show, Rhodes took the microphone and said that he was glad the main event segment between himself, Kevin Owens and Nick Aldis happened in Tampa.

Rhodes went on to remind fans that Mama Rhodes is from Tampa, then promised that he would beat Kevin Owens’ ass at the Royal Rumble.

Owens vs. Rhodes was announced in a Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship and Winged Eagle Championship at the February 1st PPV during the episode.