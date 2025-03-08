Cody Rhodes Cuts Promo On John Cena’s Heel Turn On WWE Smackdown

Cody Rhodes took to the ring to address John Cena turning heel on him at Elimination Chamber on WWE Smackdown. Rhodes came to the ring on tonight’s show with a bruise on his eye and cut a promo talking about his history with Cena over the years, noting that he was heartbroken by Cena’s betrayal as he viewed Cena the way many fans do, but noted that he would have to tell his daughter the truth that the man who “never gives up” finally did.

Rhodes said that he knew Cena would eventually have to answer to why he did what he did and that it would be a fine speech that made Cena feel justified, but that there wasn’t any justification for what Cena did. He talked about how the fans have always supported him and recalled how Cena celebrated with him when he won the Undisputed WWE Championship, telling Cena that it “gets heavier every day.” But he said he’s still holding it and it isn’t heavy enough. He said he knows Cena thinks that his successor should be like him, but that while Cena thinks he’s the last of his kind, he’s proof that the next one doesn’t look like the last and that he will still be holding the title after facing Cena at WrestleMania. He then told Cena, “If you want some, come get some.”

