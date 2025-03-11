Cody Rhodes Cuts Promo on WWE Raw, Says He’s Now Captain Of WWE

Cody Rhodes took aim at John Cena in a promo on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Cena come out to the ring and talk about how Cena wasn’t at Raw this week but would be at next week’s show in Belgium. He said that it was an “easy decision” for Cena not to be there and doesn’t begrudge Cena’s allying with The Rock; he instead begrudges Cena for continuing to give his positive platitudes on social media despite his decision to join forces with Rock.

Rhodes called Cena a moron and said that he doesn’t know what’s best for business anymore because the business has changed, and that Cena’s dream of winning his 17th world title is delusional. He said Cena would find out what everyone already knows: he’s the captain now.