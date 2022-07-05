wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Promotes Dusty Rhodes Foundation Involvement In Starrcast V
The Dusty Rhodes Foundation will be at Starrcast V at the end of the month, and Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to promote the appearance. The WWE star posted to his account to hype the upcoming event, including meet & greets with Preston “10” Vance, QT Marshall, and Aaron Solo.
Rhodes posted:
My Mom & Sister will be bringing something special to @StarrcastEvents w/The Dusty Rhodes Foundation! (More info coming this week)
We’ve got a GREAT series of meet/greets 📸 supporting the foundation. 7/30 @Pres10Vance @QTMarshall @AaronSoloAEW & Buttercup, 7/31 @starkmanjones”
Rhodes previously appeared at all the other Starrcast events when he was with AEW. He is of course with WWE now and is off TV as he recovers from his torn pectoral tendon suffered the week before Hell in a Cell.
