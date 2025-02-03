Cody Rhodes Says He’s Proud of Jordynne Grace, Excited For Her Future

As previously reported, Jordynne Grace thanked Cody Rhodes after her WWE debut at the Royal Rumble, giving him credit with her getting recognized on a national stage. Grace said that Rhodes booked her for All In, which led to TNA discovering her and hiring her.

Rhodes wrote on Twitter in response: “Most folks on the original “all in” will be asked everyday(and should ask themselves)…what’s next? You’ve repeatedly answered the call and excelled! I am very proud of you and can’t wait to see what you do next.”