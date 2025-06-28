Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton Open WWE Smackdown In Spliced-Together Segment Due to Power Issues

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton dueled on the mic in the opening segment of WWE Smackdown, which was spliced together due to the power issues that started the show. As noted a power issue caused the show to go off the air during the international broadcast, which aired live earlier in the day due to its having taken place in Saudi Araba.

The segment aired on the USA Network broadcast of the show that took place in the US, with the most of the segment being shot with handheld cameras. A graphic on the screen noted:

“The Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton segment experienced technical issues during the live recording from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Thank you for your patience”

Orton and Rhodes will do battle at WWE Night of Champions tomorrow in the King of the Ring finals.