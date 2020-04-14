wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Ranks His Past Title Runs and Gimmicks
April 14, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW EVP Cody Rhodes took the time to rank his past gimmicks and runs and major moments on his Twitter account in response to a fan tweet this week. Cody Rhodes ranked his list based on bottomline success and not his own personal feelings from top to bottom.
At one, he ranked his current era with AEW. At No. 2, he ranked his run in WWE where he wore a face mask after suffering injuries that “damaged” his face. He ranked his OVW run as his least successful one. You can check out his list below:
In terms of just bottomline success and not how I felt personally. Top to bottom would be…
12
3
4
9
10
11
6
7
8
2
5
1 https://t.co/zUpxdkEgh8
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) April 14, 2020
