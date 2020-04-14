Cody Rhodes Ranks His Past Title Runs and Gimmicks

– AEW EVP Cody Rhodes took the time to rank his past gimmicks and runs and major moments on his Twitter account in response to a fan tweet this week. Cody Rhodes ranked his list based on bottomline success and not his own personal feelings from top to bottom.

At one, he ranked his current era with AEW. At No. 2, he ranked his run in WWE where he wore a face mask after suffering injuries that “damaged” his face. He ranked his OVW run as his least successful one. You can check out his list below: