Cody Rhodes Reacts To Jalen Hurt Comparison Following Super Bowl

Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Robert Griffin III comparing him and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurt. Griffin posted to Twitter on Monday to call Hurt “the NFL’s Cody Rhodes,” citing their early success and overcoming adversity to find “redemption.”

Rhodes reteweeted the post and wrote:

“Just a couple of QB1’s finishing their stories. The greater challenge is what comes next, but @JalenHurts is certainly built for it. Congrats to the @Eagles on becoming the #SBLIX Champions”

The Philadelpha Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40 – 22 to win the Super Bowl.