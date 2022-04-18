Cody Rhodes Reacts to Representing Raw In WWE Ad, Is Down For Match With Roderick Strong

Cody Rhodes saw the new NBC ad showing himself and Roman Reigns as representing Raw and Smackdown respectively, and took to social media to comment. As noted yesterday, the ad aired during NBC’s USFL broadcast on Sunday and also named Bianca Belair for Raw.

Rhodes retweeted a photo of the ad on Twitter, promoting Raw on USA Network and Smackdown on FOX. He also retweeted what appeared to be a challenge from NXT and NXT UK star Roderick Strong, writing:

“I’m game – only wrestler on the fabled list I didn’t get around to fighting (But if that backbreaker happens, early retirement for me)”