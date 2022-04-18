wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Reacts to Representing Raw In WWE Ad, Is Down For Match With Roderick Strong
Cody Rhodes saw the new NBC ad showing himself and Roman Reigns as representing Raw and Smackdown respectively, and took to social media to comment. As noted yesterday, the ad aired during NBC’s USFL broadcast on Sunday and also named Bianca Belair for Raw.
Rhodes retweeted a photo of the ad on Twitter, promoting Raw on USA Network and Smackdown on FOX. He also retweeted what appeared to be a challenge from NXT and NXT UK star Roderick Strong, writing:
“I’m game – only wrestler on the fabled list I didn’t get around to fighting
(But if that backbreaker happens, early retirement for me)”
Monday @USA_Network
Friday @WWEonFOX https://t.co/ssrXr4JeDS
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 17, 2022
I’m game – only wrestler on the fabled list I didn’t get around to fighting 🖊
(But if that backbreaker happens, early retirement for me 😂) https://t.co/q08d4UIWvB
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 17, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Photos From Last Night’s WWE Sunday Stunner: Roman Reigns Beats Drew McIntyre
- Jim Ross On Hangman Page’s AEW World Title Run, Wheeler Yuta Becoming ‘Made Man’ In Jon Moxley Match
- Becky Lynch On Her Current Relationship With Charlotte Flair, How She Reacts To Fan Criticism
- Mandy Rose in a Red Dress, Zelina Vega, Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos