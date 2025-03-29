wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Reacts to Segment With Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown
March 29, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes reunited with his old Legacy stablemate, Randy Orton, last night on WWE SmackDown. He later shared his emotional reaction to the segment via social media.
Cody Rhodes wrote, “Mania’ season moves so insanely fast – it’s postseason ball. And then moments like last night hit you. Meant everything, won’t soon forget”
