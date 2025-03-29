wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Reacts to Segment With Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown

March 29, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Randy Orton Cody Rhodes WWE Smackdown 3-28-25 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes reunited with his old Legacy stablemate, Randy Orton, last night on WWE SmackDown. He later shared his emotional reaction to the segment via social media.

Cody Rhodes wrote, “Mania’ season moves so insanely fast – it’s postseason ball. And then moments like last night hit you. Meant everything, won’t soon forget”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Smackdown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading