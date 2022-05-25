wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Reacts To Suggestion to Put Him On Cover of WWE 2K23
In a post on Twitter, wrestling podcaster James Stewart suggested that Cody Rhodes should be the cover athlete on the next WWE game, WWE 2K23.
Rhodes wrote in response: “I don’t know the talented folks at @WWEgames – but I’m a pretty decent gambler and I would bet they’re working very hard on something special for pro wrestling fans.”
This came after news from yesterday that someone wanted to include Rhodes in WWE 2K22, released this past spring, but was shot down.
