Cody Rhodes Ready To Get To The ‘End Zone’ At Wrestlemania 40

In an interview with The Pat McAfee Show (via Wrestling Inc), Cody Rhodes spoke about finishing the story at Wrestlemania 40 this weekend and why he’s ready to go to the ‘end zone’. He will team with Seth Rollins against The Rock and Roman Reigns tonight, then face Reigns tomorrow night. He added that while wrestling has “never been so cool”, he’s “nervous as hell” about his main event. He called tomorrow night a “must-win” situation for him.

He said: “There’s that saying when you enter any sports, entertainment, ‘Hey, act like you’ve been there before.’ I haven’t and that’s the whole point of getting there and getting it done, because I want to know for the first time what that feels like. The story about Dusty Rhodes in 1978 and holding that title — I have that title with me. Holding that title and it being taken away because of how he won the match, that’s all very much what we talk about when we talk about finishing the story. Instead of it ending, instead of the story being finished … We start a whole new damn story Monday night after WrestleMania.“