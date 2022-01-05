Cody Rhodes Recalls Famous 2011 WWE Champions Photo: “It Could Tell Fortunes”

Cody Rhodes recently discussed the famous photo from WWE TLC 2011 of all the company’s champions at the time. The photo featured Rhodes, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson Matt Sydal, Kofi Kingston, and Beth Phoenix who were the reigning champions after the PPV. Of course, 10-plus years later the group are all in very different positions, many of them no longer with WWE.

During his discussion on FITE TV’s Fite In Focus, Rhodes was asked about the photo which Matt Cardona posted on Twitter last week.

“That picture’s been floating around the last few days and I know Cardona put out a post about it,” he said (per Fightful). “I didn’t. I chose not to. I’m pretty much off social [media] at this point, but I chose not to, only because — I don’t know, in my heart, I didn’t want to cheapen that day. But I will never forget Punk getting everyone together in Philly. I know exactly where it was, it was over by catering and to take that picture for the reason of we didn’t know how long it would be that way and that was a really good call on his part.”

He continued, “I do challenge people, I wish someone, maybe from WWE, if you’re out there, any of those photographers who we worked with, if anyone has the actual professional photo, I would love to see it because I just have the one that was tweeted afterward, which was taken on a cell phone but man, that picture was definitely, it could tell fortunes, there was something special about it.”