Cody Rhodes Recalls How Jey Uso Was Able To Loosen Him Up At WWE Fastlane Press Conference

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships by defeating The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest at WWE Fastlane 2023

During the post-show press conference, Cody openly acknowledged that he and Jey indulged in some celebratory beverages. While speaking at WWE World, Rhodes detailed the moment. He said (per Fightful),

“Here’s the issue with the presser, and I think Jey can follow me on this. When you go on, I think we went on first or second, when you go on earlier in the night, and then you have the success that we did winning the titles, it’s such a beautiful moment, it’s the only person he’s won the titles with other than his own brother, they have to tell you if you’re doing a press conference later in the night. I’m not trying to put the heat on anybody. But nobody told us we were doing the presser. So the bus is sponsored by Wheatley Vodka. It’s sponsored. I don’t know where it was on a number thing. I just felt like, in the moment, I thought we were doing fine. I thought, ‘We got it.’ You know? They don’t know. Then it turned into really a top-ten moment of my entire career. I think the reason is, Jey Uso is very much the opposite of how I operate in terms of business and professional, and he’s the right type of opposite. He was able to loosen me up and shake me out of a little bit of, like Roman’s accused me of being a little political. Jey made sure that wasn’t the case, and it’s one of my favorite memories ever. So love to Jey Uso.”