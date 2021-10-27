wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Recalls Match With The Usos and The Shield in 2013

October 27, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Cody Rhodes

In a post on twitter, Cody Rhodes reflected on retaining the WWE Tag Team Titles with his brother Dustin back in 2013, defeating the Usos and the Shield (Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns). He also praised his opponents in the match.

He wrote: “Damn, time flies. These matches were dope — world class bunch of competitors.

