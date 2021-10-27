wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Recalls Match With The Usos and The Shield in 2013
October 27, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on twitter, Cody Rhodes reflected on retaining the WWE Tag Team Titles with his brother Dustin back in 2013, defeating the Usos and the Shield (Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns). He also praised his opponents in the match.
He wrote: “Damn, time flies. These matches were dope — world class bunch of competitors.”
Damn, time flies
These matches were dope – world class bunch of competitors https://t.co/9Yjsuqm1xB
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) October 27, 2021