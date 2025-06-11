– During the latest edition of What Do You Wanna Talk About?, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes revealed that he and Seth Rollins stepped up to produce a WWE live event when the other producers couldn’t make it due to a snowstorm. Damian Priest said all the wrestlers took Rhodes and Rollins seriously when they were in charge for the event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On dealing with a snowstorm in Omaha: “We had a situation where we needed to get to Omaha or get out of Omaha, and I thought I would be a big baller and save the day. There were no commercial flights going. I got the crew a jet and we were heading to El Paso. That was the trouble. We needed to get to El Paso from Nebraska in the middle of a snowstorm, and the only way we could do it was flying private. Ultimately, WWE stepped in and covered it for me.”

Cody Rhodes on how he and Seth Rollins produced the event: “We had a show to do. No producers. Me and Seth, we were producers and it was a show that had a commission, so we actually had to do work. It wasn’t, ‘Hey, you’re good, we know your match. Hey, 12 minutes.’ None of that.”

On putting the wrestlers on the private flight instead of the producers: “The best is I didn’t put the producers on the flight. I put the boys on the flight. We have to do the show. Love (the producers), but we had to do the show. Seth is doing it and doing an incredible job. Obviously, that’s in his future. I’m sure the world can figure that out.”

Cody Rhodes was successful last weekend at WWE Money in the Bank 2025. He and tag team partner Jey Uso beat the team of John Cena and Logan Paul thanks to an assist from the returning Ron Killings (aka R-Truth).