Cody Rhodes Recalls Steve Austin Giving Him Advice at NJPW G1 Special in the USA

– Speaking to reporters in a media scrum (via Denise Salcedo) at WrestleMania 38, newly returned WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes discussed an encounter with WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin during the NJPW G1 Special in the USA in July 2017. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Cody Rhodes on finding out that Steve Austin was there: “I have a cool Stone Cold story. The New Japan Long Beach show, I wrestled [Kazuchika] Okada. It was really fun and he’s a tremendous storyteller. I was excited and I always try to get some space afterwards. I went out to the parking lot and [Steve Austin] had come to watch the show and sit on the truck with one of his friends who was producing the show. I didn’t know that. There were whispers that Steve Austin was there. He started walking with us to the parking lot, it’s Steve Austin, not like ‘Steve Austin,’ it’s the same guy walking to the ring at [WrestleMania 38].”

On Austin giving him some advice: “He came up to me in the parking lot and he was telling me about some holds I could do differently and he was giving me some really sincere, genuine advice for wrestling’s most prolific money maker. You had to stop being a fan and listen to what he’s saying. So, I’m listening, and all this press and media slowly coming. Right as they got closer, he patted me on the shoulder, turned around, and walked off into the darkness. There was no car, no hotel. It was like Batman. It was legit like Batman. There were people like, ‘Where did he go?’ He was gone. I don’t know if he turned the corner and sprinted. It was a really special thing. We got to have that moment again [at Mania]. He said, ‘that was the match you needed to have. Hearing that from the guy going on last, yup, thank you.”

Steve Austin himself made an in-ring return in the main event at WrestleMania 38: Night 1, beating Kevin Owens in an impromptu No Holds Barred Match. On the same night, Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE as a surprise opponent for Seth Rollins in a winning effort.