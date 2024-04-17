Cody Rhodes Reflects On Amping Up Feud With Rock Via Non-PG Promo

Cody Rhodes took his promos to a non-PG level at one point in his Road to WrestleMania feud with The Rock, and he talked about the escalation recently. In a promo during his feud with The Bloodline leading into WrestleMania 40, Rhodes called Rock an “asshole” and referred to his “LDS” — aka, “little dick syndrome.” The promo followed on the People’s Champion himself using spicier language than WWE is used to during his promos, and Rhodes talked about the moment in an appearance on SI Media with Jimmy Traina. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On holding back on any risque content in his promos until then: “I think I said earlier how much respect I have for The Rock. It gets to a point, though, where you can’t have so much respect that you put your hands down. And I had been really diplomatic. … It wasn’t so much that it wasn’t working with the fans. I don’t think it was resonating with him.”

On the promo itself: “I wanted to just speak his language. He came from that era of that cutthroat, crash TV. He’s been in every era, but I wanted to just speak his language and let him know someone — if not a few people — on this current roster can speak your language, if you’d like.”