Cody Rhodes Reflects On John Cena’s Retirement Tour Starting

Cody Rhodes says he took a lot of what he does from John Cena, which is why he doesn’t love that Cena is on his retirement tour. Cena kicked off his final run at the Royal Rumble, and Rhodes was spoke in an interview with Theonemona about why he isn’t jumping to be one of Cena’s final opponents.

“I think when he announced he was retiring, a lot of guys jump to the line of ‘I want to wrestle John,’ a lot of guys jump to the ‘I want to do something with John,’ of course,” Rhodes said (per Wrestling Inc). “I’m probably the one who didn’t hold his hand up and that’s simply because John is everything to me and there’s been so many guys I’m a product of who I took a little something from.”

He continued, “The most that I’ve taken from anybody ever would be from John, and that was from driving those few years with him, seeing how he did his interactions with fans, seeing how he would do main events … so when I hear ‘this is it,’ it’s still not fully for me. I don’t love ‘this is it.'”

Cena is set to compete in the Elimination Chamber for a shot at a World Championship at WrestleMania.