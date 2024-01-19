wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Reflects On His Last Promo In AEW On Two-Year Anniversary
Cody Rhodes delivered his final promo in AEW two years ago today, and he took to social media on Friday to reflect on it. Rhodes cut a promo on the January 19th, 2022 episode of Dynamite where he set up his final match the next week against Sammy Guevara, and he took to Twitter to retweet a post about it on Friday.
Rhodes wrote:
“I’ll always feel privileged that I got to say goodbye with these words and the match that followed. Very fun/wild crowd and a fond memory.”
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 19, 2024