Cody Rhodes Reflects On His Popularity At International Events

Cody Rhodes has been quite popular at WWE international events, and he recently weighed in on the matter. The WWE star spoke with Jonathan Coachman on Behind The Turnbuckle and talked about WWE’s recent travel overseas for shows like Clash at the Castle, Elimination Chamber, Backlash and King and Queen of the Ring.

“One of the things I’m enjoying most post-WrestleMania is all of these international PLEs,” Rhodes said (per Fightful). “I have no clue why the audience vibes with me, as basically the big dumb American with the American flag tattooed on the side of his neck. Internationally is sometimes where I get the most love. I didn’t have a college experience. This is my global education. My connection with sports entertainment and wrestling fans worldwide. I’m so thankful I’m able to do that. I always say, I’d understand if they didn’t want to cheer for me in France and Saudi. I’d understand. They’ve completely jumped on board with it.”

He continued, “Internationally, it’s been eye opening. Again, big dumb American from the state of Georgia. I’ve learned so much from doing these international PLEs. Shoutout to Nick Khan for making these possible because it’s giving me an experience of a lifetime while I’m performing.”

Rhodes has competed at all the international PPVs in 2024, most recently defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring.