Cody Rhodes Reflects On WWE WrestleMania Pressure Before John Cena Match

Cody Rhodes, the current WWE Champion, expressed his nervousness about living up to the standard set by WrestleMania 40 as he prepares to face John Cena tonight at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley (per Fightful), when asked about pre-match jitters.

“Those are certainly things to be nervous about, yes. Definitely more nervous about just being in front of the audience. Trying to give them something that top WrestleMania 40, which is essentially the greatest WrestleMania of all time. They’re hungry for something like that.”