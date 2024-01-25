Cody Rhodes Reflects On Possible UFC & WWE Crossovers, Says He Considered a Fight

Cody Rhodes recently weighed in on the possibility of talent crossing over between the UFC and WWE, and says he thought about fighting once. Rhodes was asked about possible crossovers between the two companies now that they’re both under the TKO Groups umbrella, and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On the possibility of UFC fighters crossing over to WWE: “What would be funny to me is if anyone could crossover from here. We have legitimately very tough guys like Bobby Lashley. I’m always very curious to see how one of us would do. I know in the past it’s not always worked out for everybody, but I am curious to see who is the first to take that jump.”

On if he would consider crossing over to UFC: “I actually told my wife. I told my wife I wanted to do one fight. I told her this two years ago. I think I was looking for some sort of massive financial windfall, I don’t know what it was, but I told her I wanted to do one fight and she absolutely let me know that would not be happening. Unless you convince her, it’s not going to happen. Maybe it’s for the best.”

On a possible opponent: “Give me the worst guy possible. Give me a freebie upfront, for sure.”