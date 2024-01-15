Cody Rhodes Refutes Notion That He’s Already The Face of WWE

Cody Rhodes wants to be the face of WWE, and he is shooting down the notion that he’s reached that status already. As noted, Rhodes said in an interview last week that being the face of the company is “another level I need to attain. Hopefully that starts at the Royal Rumble.” A fan posted to Twitter to argue that Rhodes is already the face of the company, and Rhodes retweeted it, writing:

“Can’t be a king without a crown though”

Rhodes was the first person to declare himself for the men’s Royal Rumble match. The Royal Rumble takes place on January 27th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.